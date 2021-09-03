The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result of the Paper-II of SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2019. Candidates who took the exam can check the result at the official website ssc.nic.in under the ‘Result’ section.

The SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPFs and ASI in CISF exam 2019 paper 2 was held on July 26 in a computer-based mode at different centres all over the country. In total, 5,871 candidates were qualified to appear for the Paper 2 exam following the PET/PST result. Of these, 5291 candidates appeared for the test.

Based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission, a total of 5108 candidates have cleared Paper 2 and are eligible to appear for the Medical Examination. Of these, 473 are female and are 4635 male candidates.

The merit list contains the name and roll number of all qualified candidates. The individual marks of the candidates will be placed on the SSC website in due course.

Here’s SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF 2019 paper 2 result notice.

Steps to download SSC CAPF Paper 2 result:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Go to the ‘Result’ section – ‘CAPF’ Click on the result link against SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2019 (Paper-II) The SSC merit list will appear on the screen Download and check by locating roll number using Ctrl+F.

Direct links to SSC CAPF 2019 Paper 2 result merit list:

Male

Female

“Schedule of Medical Examination will be intimated to the candidates in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the websites of Regional Offices of the Commission regarding issue of Admission Certificate for Medical Examination,” SSC said in its notice.

The Commission aims to fill a total number of 2,745 vacancies via this recruitment drive of which 132 positions are for SI (Exe)/Male and 79 for SI (Exe)/Female in Delhi Police, and 2534 for SI positions in various departments under CAPF.