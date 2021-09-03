The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Revenue Inspector written exam 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards at the official website osssc.gov.in.

The OSSSC RI exam 2021 was held on August 29 in two sessions. The answer keys have been released for both Paper 1 and 2 set-wise (A, B, C, D).

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key online by clicking ‘File objection for the published Answer Keys’ on the ‘Applicant Menu’ by September 10.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 586 vacancies of Revenue Inspectors in various district establishments under the state Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

Here’s OSSSC RI answer key notice.

Steps to download OSSSC RI answer key 2021:

Visit official website osssc.gov.in Login using credentials Go to the exam answer key section and click on the given link Download answer key and take printout.

Selection procedure

OSSSC will conduct a written exam (400 marks, objective type MCQ) in all districts of Odisha. Qualified candidates will appear for a Skill Test in Computer Application. The merit list will be prepared based on marks scored in the two exams and work experience.