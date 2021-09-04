The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has notified change in the examination schedule of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST 2021) for admissions to Class VI for the session 2021-22. The exam which was scheduled to be held on August 11 will now be held on September 26, 2021 for the District Sheopur and Shivpuri of Madhya Pradesh State.

“Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2021 for admission of students in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to Class VI for the session 2021-22 which was scheduled on 11-08-2021 is now rescheduled on 26-09-2021 for the District Sheopur and Shivpuri of Madhya Pradesh State,” reads the official notice.

The Class VI entrance exam for the session 2021-22 in all States and UTs was scheduled to be conducted on August 11, by following all safety precautions/COVID protocols. A total of 2,41,7009 candidates had registered for the examination. The test is being conducted for the selection of 47,320 candidates in 11,182 centres.

The application process for the entrance exam was conducted in November-December 2020.

JNVST Exam

The JNVST exam is conducted in multiple languages. The list of languages that a candidate can appear on depends on the local language of the state. The exam is conducted for the duration of 2 hour. The test consists of Arithmetic, Mental Ability, and Language with a total of 80 questions for 100 marks. The exam will be an OMR based with multiple choice type questions.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.