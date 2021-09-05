National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the online registration process today for UGC NET 2021 exams for June 2021 and December 2020 sessions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The last date to submit the examination fee is September 6. The applicants will be able to make corrections to their application form from September 7 to 11.

NTA will conduct the UGC-NET 2021 from October 6 to 8 and October 17 to 19. The detailed date sheet will be given subsequently. The date for downloading the admit card will be released later.

Earlier, NTA had postponed the UGC National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) for December 2020 cycle (May 2021) amid Covid-19 crisis, hence the delay in June 2021 UGC NET. Therefore, to regularize the examination cycles, the Commission has merged both UGC NET of December 2020 and June 2021 exam together.

Steps to apply for UGC NET 2021:

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Application Form UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycle” Click on New Registration and register using your Email ID and Mobile No Complete the Online Application Form, upload the required documents and pay the application fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for December 2020/ June 2021 UGC NET.