The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the result of the Combined Competitive [Main) Examinati on-2020. Candidates can check and download the merit list from the official website appsc.gov.in.

The APPSC CCE Main 2020 was held from February 6-14 this year for recruitment to various posts under the Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh. A total of 141 candidates have cleared the exam and are found to have qualified to appear in the Personality Test fixed from October 20 to 22.

The merit list contains the roll numbers of the selected candidates.

“The date for Physical test is fixed on 27th & 28th September 2021 to be held at PTC, Banderdewa, and Medical test on 30th September 2021 to be held in TRIHMS, Naharlagun for the post of Dy. SP (APPS),” read the APPSC result notice.

The Commission further said qualified candidates are to produce all original certificates at the time of appearing before the Interview Board. Further, copies of Certificates, Marksheets and PwD certificates, etc are to be submitted to its office by September 25.

Steps to download APPSC CCE Main result 2020:

Visit official website appsc.gov.in Go to ‘Results’ section under ‘Candidate’s Corner’ Click on the link for APPSC CCE Main 2020 The APPSC merit list will appear on screen Download and check by locating roll number.

Here’s APPSC CCE Main 2020 result.