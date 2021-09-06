Osmania University is expected to announce the result of the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2021 today. Once published, candidates will be able to download their TS PGECET rank card from the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS PGECET 2021 was held from August 11 to 14 in a computer-based test. The exam was conducted by Hyderabad-based Osmania University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission into PG courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME / M.Tech./ M.Pharmacy / M.Arch) and Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) for the academic year 2021-2022.

The entrance test was conducted in two sessions (10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM) at two regional centres — Hyderabad and Warangal. The preliminary answer keys and response sheets were released after the test and objections were invited.

Steps to check TS PGECET result 2021:

Visit official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in Click on the download rank card/result link (when available) Key in your login details and submit The TS PGECET result will appear on screen Download scorecard and take a print for future reference.

Candidates must regularly visit the official website for details regarding the counselling process which will commence after the declaration of results.