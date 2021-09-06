National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the online registration process for IIFT MBA IB 2021 on its official website iift.nta.nic.in. Eligible candidates can register for the entrance examination till October 15, 2021. The registration process for NRIs and Foreign Nationals will be conducted from January 15, 2022 to March 15, 2022 upto 5.00 PM.

The application correction window will open from October 17 to 26, 2021.

The entrance exam will be held on December 5, 2021 in 68 cities across India. The test will be conducted in computer based test (CBT) for the duration of 2 hours (10.00 AM to 12.00 noon). The exam will consist objective type Multiple Choice Questions.

Admissions to the programme is done through the entrance exam and interview/ group discussion, reads the notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: There is no age limit.

Educational Qualification: Recognized Bachelor’s degree of minimum 3 years’ duration in any discipline with minimum 50 percent marks (45% in case of the candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories).

Application Fee

The applicants from general/ general-EWS/ OBC-NCL category are required to pay the fee of Rs 2500, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to SC/ ST/ PwD/ Transgender candidates. For Foreign Nationals/ NRIs US$ 200/ Rs. 15,000 is applicable.

Steps to apply for IIFT MBA IB 2021

Visit the official website iift.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply for IIFT MBA (IB) 2022-24 (Only for Indian Candidates) Register yourself using unique Email ID and Mobile No Once registered, fill up the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the application fee Submit the form and take a print for future reference

About IIFT MBA

The IIFT conducts the MBA (International Business) a six-trimester general management programme with a focus on International Business for developing a competent cadre of business executives to meet the country’s growing requirements for trained personnel in the field of International Business Management.

