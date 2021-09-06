The University of Calicut has released the first allotment list of Undergraduate Centralised Admission Process or UGCAP 2021. Registered candidates can check and the result of UGCAP first allotment at the official website ugcap.uoc.ac.in.

Candidates who have been allotted seat should confirm their status by remitting the mandatory fees. Those who remit the fees should ensure that their login has payment details. The link will be open till 5.00 PM on September 9. The candidates failing to remit the mandatory fee will lose allotment received and will not be considered for further allotments.

The candidates satisfied with the allotment received shall cancel all their higher options. In case the higher options are not cancelled the candidate will be considered for the higher options and will be bound to relinquish the previous allotment and must take admission to the allotment received to their higher options.

Here’s Calicut University UGCAP allotment instructions.

Mandatory Fee

• For General category candidates: Rs 480

• For SC/ST/OEC-SC/OEC-ST/Communities eligible for educational concessions as is given to OEC: Rs 115

Steps to check Calicut University first allotment: