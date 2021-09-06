Directorate of Secondary Education, Odisha (DSE Odisha) has commenced the online application process for recruitment of Trained Graduate Teachers for different subjects. Interested candidates can apply on the official website dseodisha.in till September 30 upto 6.00 PM.

TGT exam 2021 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the third week of October.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6720 TGT posts, of which 3136 vacancies are for the post of TGT Arts, 1842 for TGT Science (PCM), 1717 for TGT Science (CBZ), and 25 for Telugu Teacher posts on contractual basis.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: A candidate must have attained 21 years of age and must not be above 32 years of age as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

TGT Arts: Bachelor Degree in Arts/ Commerce or a Shastri (Sanskrit) Degree from a recognised university with two school subjects (school subjects as defined in the proviso here under) from a recognized university having 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) and Bachelor in Education (B. Ed)/3-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. from a NCTE recognized Institution.

TGT Science (PCM) and (CBZ): Bachelor Degree in Science/ BTech/ BE with two school subjects (school subjects as defined in the proviso here under) from a recognized university having 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) and Bachelor in Education (B. Ed)/ 3-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. from a NCTE recognized Institution OR

Four-year Integrated B. Sc. B.Ed. from a NCTE recognized Institution with two school subjects (school subjects as defined in the proviso here under) having 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates). More details in the notification.

Telugu Teacher: Bachelor degree in Arts having Telugu as a subject with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) and Telugu B.Ed. from a University/Institution recognized by NCTE.

Processing Fee

All Candidates shall have to pay Rs 600 as processing fee. In case of candidates of SC, ST and PWD category, Rs 400 is to be paid as application processing fee. The payment will be made through the online payment gateway on the online application page. The fee is non-refundable.

Steps to apply for DSE Odisha TGT posts

Visit the official website dseodisha.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application Form” under Recruitment of Contractual Trained Graduate Teachers - Arts/Science(PCM)/ Science (CBZ) and Classical Teacher (Telugu) 2021. Click on “Register” and fill up the required details Once registered, login and apply for the post Upload the required documents, pay the application fee and submit Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for DSE Odisha TGT posts.

Selection Process

The selection will be made on the basis of result of Computer Based Competitive Examination. A candidate has to secure minimum 25% marks (20% in case of candidates of SC/ST/PWD category) in Paper I and 35% marks (30% in case of candidates of SC/ST/PWD category) in Paper II to qualify in the examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.