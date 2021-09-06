The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2021 May session exam answer key today, September 6, 2021. Aspirants can check and download the JEE Main May 2021 answer keys from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main session 4 exams were conducted on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1, 2, 2021 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at different examination centres located in 334 cities throughout the country.

Steps to download the provisional answer keys

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge May 2021 session” Login to the portal using application number and password/ date of birth Check and download the provisional answer keys Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the answer keys.

More than 7 lakh aspirants had registered for the entrance exam. Hindustan Times reports that NTA is expected to release the final result on or before September 10 as the JEE Advanced registrations will commence on September 11, 2021.

About JEE Main 2021

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

For more details, applicants are advised to visit the official website here.