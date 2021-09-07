The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards for the Foundation Programme, June 2021 session in Lab / Centre Mode. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website icsi.edu.

ICSI has decided to conduct Computer Based Examination (CBE) for Foundation Programme, June, 2021 session in Lab / Centre Mode on September 1 and 12 for the candidates who could not appear in CS Foundation exam held on August 13 and 14 in anywhere mode through remote proctoring for any reason.

The institute has sent Admit Card, Important Instructions to Examinees and Self Declaration Form to all eligible candidates at their registered email Id. “The candidates are required to check their email including spam/junk folder for the same, download and take out the Print for their reference, use and strict compliance,” the notice said.

Eligible candidates can also download their Admit Card, Important Instructions to Examinees and Self Declaration Form for above using the following link:

http://acfoundation.onlineregistrationform.org:8910/OnlineAdmitCard/OnlineAdmitCardDownloadAction_onlineAdmitCardPage.action.

Here’s ICSI CS Foundation exam notice.

Steps to download ICSI CS Foundation admit card: