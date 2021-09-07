The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the provisonal answer keys of the Stage 2 exam for the post of Patwari, Zilladar and Irrigation Booking Clerk. Candidates can download the answer key along with their response sheet from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB conducted the stage 2 (Main) exam for Patwari, Zilladar and Irrigation Booking Clerk on September 5 (Sunday). The exam was held in the evening session at the PSSSB exam center in Chandigarh and Mohali.

A total of 1,73,188 candidates had qualified to appear for Stage II examinations. The stage 1 written exam was held on August 8 and the result was published on August 21.

Candidates may raise objections, if any, against the released answer key by making the payment of Rs 100. The answer key challenge link will be available at the official portal soon.

Steps to download PSSSB Patwari answer key:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on the answer key link for Patwari under ‘Current News’ Again select the answer key link for Patwari to view it Go back and click on OMR sheet to access response sheet Enter roll/application number, date of birth, choose gender and hit download button Match Answer key to responses on OMR sheet to calculate potential result.

Here’s direct link to PSSSB Patwari stage 2 answer key.

Here’s direct link to download PSSSB Patwari stage 2 OMR sheet.

The PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1152 vacancies, of which 1090 are for the post of Patwari in the Department of Revenue, 26 for Irrigation Booking Clerk and 32 for Zilladars in Department of Water Resources and 4 for Zilladars in PWRMDC.