Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has notified the extension of application deadline for various posts in the state Animal /Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department. As per the official notification, eligible candidates will now be able to apply for the posts till September 17, 2021 on the official website ssbjk.org.in.

JKSSB had notified a total of 329 vacancies in the department. The vacancies include posts of Junior Assistant, Veterinary Pharmacist, Stenographer, Deputy Inspectors, among others.

The decision has been made after the board received number of representations from the candidates for extension in the last date for filling of online application forms. This is the last /final extension for filling of online application forms and thereafter no more requests in this regard shall be entertained, reads the official notice.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification available at the JKSSB website jkssb.nic.in in details for more information.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: 40 years. The upper age limit is relaxable for reserved categories.

Educational qualification: Graduates and Matriculation from recognised education board. Post-wise specific qualification is given in the advertisement.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 350.

Steps to apply for JKSSB recruitment

Visit the official website ssbjk.org.in Click on the apply link for Advt 3/2021 Sign up and create a profile to register Login and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee and submit Download form and take printout

Selection Process

JKSSB will select candidates on the basis of a competitive written exam which will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions. Skill Test will be conducted for appropriate posts. Selected candidates will then be called for document verification.

