The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has commenced the online application process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 for foreign applicants. Eligible candidates can apply and pay the application fee on the official website jeeadv.ac.in till September 16 and 17 (5.00 PM), respectively.

JEE Advanced 2021 is scheduled to be held on October 3 for admission to various programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The admit cards for the exam will be available for download from September 25. The result will be announced on October 15.

Foreign national candidates (including OCI/PIO card holders) who have studied or are studying abroad at 10+2 level or equivalent can now register for JEE (Advanced) 2021, reads the notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from SAARC countries are required to pay the application fee of USD 75 (INR 5600), whereas USD 150 (INR 11200) is applicable to candidates from Non-SAARC countries.

Steps to register for JEE Advanced

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, click on JEE Advanced 2021 application link Fill online registration form and create login details Upload scanned certificates including photographs, signature, photo identity proof and others Pay the fee and submit Take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for JEE Advanced.

Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture. Candidates must qualify JEE Main before appearing for the JEE Advanced.

Scheme of JEE Advanced 2021

The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory.

Meanwhile, India aspirants will be able to apply for JEE Advanced 2021 from 10.00 AM, September 11 to 5.00 PM, September 16. The last date for fee payment of registered candidates is September 17.