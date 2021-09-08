The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the exam date for the post of Agriculture Supervisor (Krishi Parvekshak). The exam notification has been uploaded to the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor exam 2021 will be held on September 18 in a single session from 10.00 AM to 12 noon. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 882 Agriculture Supervisor posts. The admit card will be available for download on the official website from tomorrow, September 9.

Here’s RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor exam notice.

Selection process

The selection for the posts of Agriculture Supervisor will be done on the basis of the examination of 300 marks. The examination will be held for 2 hours.