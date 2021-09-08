The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the answer key of the Combined Auditor 2019 Preliminary exam. Candidates can check and download the model answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC Combined Auditor 2019 prelims were held on September 2, 3 and 4. The computer-based recruitment exam (CBRE) of 90-minute duration carried a total of 100 marks for a single paper. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks per wrong answer.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key by using their Roll No and date of birth to login at the OSSC portal by September 11. No objections will be entertained after the deadline.

Steps to check OSSC Auditor answer key:

Viti the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to view model answer key” against Preliminary examination Of Combined Auditor-2019 Enter roll number, date of birth, date of exam, select batch to login The OSSC answer key will appear on the screen Download and match responses to calculate potential score Raise objection by following instructions mentioned there.

Here’s the direct link to OSSC Auditor prelims answer key.

The OSSC Combined Auditor recruitment exam is being conducted to fill 161 posts under the Director of Industries, Cuttack and State Finance Department on a contractual basis. Online applications were invited in August and September of 2020 and the Commission has received nearly 36,000 applications. The exam will consist of 4 stages: Preliminary exam, Main written exam, Computer skill test and document verification.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the OSSC website for further updates.