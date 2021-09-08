The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the final answer key of Technical Assistant recruitment exam today, September 8. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the answer key on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

“The objections received, have been considered by the Expert Committee and decided to award One Mark to all the candidates for Question No. 98 in Set A, Question No. 78 in Set ‘B’, Question No. 58 in Set ‘C’, Question No. 48 in Set ‘D’, reads the official notice.

One mark to all candidates had already been awarded for the Question No. 15 in Set ‘A’, Question No. 95 in Set ‘B’, Question No. 75 in Set ‘C, Question No. 65 in Set ‘D’ in the Provisional Answer Key published on August 22.

The PSSSB Technical Assistant Exam 2021 was held on August 22 (Sunday).

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to view Final Answer Key for the written Examination held on 22.08.2021 for the post of Technical Assistant” The answer key will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the final answer key.

PSSSB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill a total of 120 Technical Assistant vacancies. The selection process includes a competitive written test for the initial selection of candidates.

