The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will the online registration process today for 46 vacancies of Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) post. Interested and eligible candidates can register at the official website opsc.gov.in. Registered candidates will be able to submit their online applications for the post till September 16.

Eligibility criteria

Age Limit: 21-35 as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation application to candidates from SC/ ST/ Women/ Ex-Servicemen/ PwD category. More details in the notice.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree in Law from a recognised university. S/he should have at least 2 years of experience Practicing Advocate.

Selection Process

OPSC will shortlist candidates on the basis of written examination followed by a viva-voce test. The written exam will consist objective-type questions carrying 130 marks. The exam will be held for 2 hours and 30 minutes. There shall be 20 marks for viva-voce test.

Application Fee

Applicants are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500. Candidates from SC/ ST or Odisha and PwD category are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for OPSC APP recruitment:

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Now click on “New User” against Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) Register and proceed with application Upload required documents, pay the fee and submit Take a print for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for OPSC APP recruitment 2021.