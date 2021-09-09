The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the answer key and response sheet of the Senior Assistant and Junior Assistant-cum-Typist recruitment exam 2021. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the answer key at the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The CBRT (Computer Based Recruitment Test) for Assistant posts was held on September 6 (Monday) in both morning and afternoon sessions. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on August 16. However, according to TSPSC, candidates requested postponement citing the upcoming SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2020.

The objections on the Preliminary Keys will be accepted online on the TSPSC website till September 15. Candidates are advised to note the above dates and submit their objections if any, through the link provided. Objections received beyond the deadline will not be considered at any cost, the Commission said.

Here’s TSPSC Assistant answer key notice.

Steps to check TSPSC Assistant answer key:

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Response Sheets with Preliminary Key - Sr.Asst. and Jr.Asst-cum-Typist in PVNRTVU and Jr.Asst-cum-Typist in PJTSAU - Notification No. 03/2021.”

Key in your TSPSC ID and Hall Ticket Number to login The TSPSC answer key and response sheet will appear on screen Match answer key with responses to calculate score Raise objection, if any, by following steps mentioned.

Here’s the direct link to check TSPSC Assistant answer key.

The recruitment drive is being conducted by TSPSC for vacancies at PV Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University and Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University.

There are 15 posts of Senior Assistant and 10 of Junior Assistant Cum Typist at PV Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University while 102 posts of Jr Assistant at Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University on offer.