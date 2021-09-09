The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA) has released the hall ticket for the Engineering Common Entrance Test- 2021 (AP ECET-2021). Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

JNTUA will conduct the AP ECET 2021 on September 19 for admission into 2nd-year lateral entry into Engineering/Pharmacy courses for the academic year 2021-22 in Andhra institutes. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 06.00 PM.

The University will conduct the exam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The online registration for AP ECET 2021 was conducted in July and August.

Steps to download AP ECET hall ticket 2021:

Visit official website sche.ap.gov.in/ECET Click on the download hall ticket link Enter registration and date of birth to download hall ticket The AP ECET hall ticket will appear on the screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download AP ECET hall ticket 2021.