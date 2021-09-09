The High Court of Gujarat has released the list of eligible applicants for appearing in the Deputy Section Officer recruitment exam 2021. Applicants who applied for the post of DSO can check the candidate list at the official website hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

The elimination test for recruitment to the post of Deputy Section Officer will be held on October 10. The exam will be held in offline mode with Objective Type MCQs. As per the provisional list, a total of 27,438 candidates are eligible to appear for the DSO exam.

The candidate list includes the Application No, Confirmation No. and the name of the candidate. To search for your status, open the PDF document, press ‘Ctrl+F’ and enter the application number to search.

The direct recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 63 vacancies of Deputy Section Officer at the Gujarat High Court. Online applications were invited in the month of July and August. The Competitive Examination shall consist of: Elimination Test (Objective Type­ MCQs) [100 Marks] and Main Written Examination [100 Marks].

