The University of Lucknow has released the counselling schedule of Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam BEd (JEE B.Ed. 2021-23) on its official website lkouniv.ac.in. As per the official notice, the counselling registration process will commence on September 17, 2021 for the candidates who have been allotted a rank in the UP JEE B.ED 2021-23 merit list.

Candidates will have to pay Rs 5750 (Rs 750 as counselling fee and Rs 5000 as advance college fee) through online mode during the registration process.

The counselling will be conducted in various phases on the basis of state rank. Only candidates falling within the announced state rank range would be able to participate in that particular phase.

Here’s the direct link to the counselling schedule.

It is mandatory for those candidates who have appeared in eligibility qualifying examination in 2021 to upload their qualifying examination mark sheet at the time of counselling registration. Only original mark sheet will be accepted, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The examination was conducted on August 6 for as many as 5,91,305 registered candidates at 75 districts of the state. The result was announced on August 27.

Earlier, the counselling was expected to commence from September 1 which is postponed due to delay in the final year results of over 2 lakh students who had cleared the BEd exam, reports Hindustan Times.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.