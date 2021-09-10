The Andhra University, Vishakapatnam will release the hall ticket today for the State Education Common Entrance Test- 2021 (AP EdCET-2021). Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

The Andhra University will conduct the AP EDCET 2021 on September 21 for admission to B.Ed. regular course (two years duration) for the academic year 2021-22 in Andhra Pradesh-based institutes. The exam will be held in a single session: 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM in an objective type MCQ format.

Steps to download AP EDCET hall ticket:

Visit official website sche.ap.gov.in/EDCET Click on Download Hall Ticket link (when available) Enter registration/mobile number, qualifying exam hall ticket number and date of birth and proceed The AP EDCET hall ticket will appear on the screen Download and take a printout.

Candidates can take a mock test for the AP EDCET 2021 on the official website. The mock test is designed for candidates to better understand the exam pattern and flow and also to practice for the real test. The total duration of the examination is 120 minutes.