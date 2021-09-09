The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the RRB PO Main exam 2021. Candidates can download their call letters from the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS RRB Officer Scale-1 Main exam 2021 will be held on September 25. The duration of the exam is 2 hours with 200 objective type MCQs worth a total 200 marks.

IBPS is conducting the recruitment drive to the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). Candidates who cleared the RRB PO Preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the Main exam. The result was announced on August 24.

Here’s IBPS RRB PO Main exam instructions.

Steps to download IBPS RRB admit card:

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on “click here to download your online main exam call letter for CRP-RRBs-X Officer Scale I” Login using Registration No / Roll No and date of birth The IBPS RRB admit cad will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Main admit card.