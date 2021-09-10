The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has commenced the online application process for the post of Village Development Officer (VDO). Interested candidates can apply for the posts on Commission’s official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply for the vacancies is October 9.

RSMSSB is conducting a recruitment drive that aims to fill up a total of 3896 VDO posts.

Here’s RSMSSB VDO recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The applicant should hold a bachelor’s degree in any stream with O level certificate from the Department of Electronics Accreditation Government of India (DOEACC). More details are in the notification.

Selection process

RSMSSB will select candidates on the basis of a preliminary exam, followed by the Main exam. The VDO Prelim exam will be held in December 2021 and qualified candidates will then appear for the Main exam in February 2022.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/ OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 450, whereas 350 is applicable to candidates from BC/ OBC/ EWS category candidates. For candidates from SC/ ST category, Rs 250 is applicable.

Steps to apply for RSMSSB VDO vacancy 2021:

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment Advertisement” Click on “Apply Online” against Village Development Officer - 2021 Now click on “Apply Online” Register to create profile and proceed with application form Pay fees, upload documents and submit the form Download copy and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for RSMSSB VDO vacancy 2021.