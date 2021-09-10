The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the result of the Odisha Civil Services Main exam 2019. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download the merit list from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC OCS Main exam 2019 was held from December 7, 2020, to January 3, 2021. A total of 307 candidates have cleared the exam and are now qualified to appear for the document verification and interview/personality test round.

The merit list contains the roll number of the qualified candidates. OPSC will conduct the document verification and PTs from September 22 onwards at its office in 19, DR PK Parija Road, Cuttack. The detailed programme of the verification of document verification and interview will be released shortly.

The OSC exam 2019 is being conducted to fill 153 Group A and Group B vacancies. The Group A vacancies are for Odisha Administrative Service, Odisha Police Service, and Odisha Financial Service. The Group B vacancies are for Odisha Co-operative Service, Odisha Revenue Service, and Odisha Taxation & Accounts Service.

Steps to check OPSC result 2019: