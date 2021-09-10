The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) released the list of candidates shortlisted to appear for the Assistant Store Keeper Post Code-822 and Computer Operator Post Code-848 recruitment exams. Candidates can check the list on the Commission’s official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

The HPSSC will conduct both the Store Keeper and Computer Operator exams on September 19. The Store Keeper exam will be held in the evening session from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM while Computer Operator will be in the morning session from 10.00 AM to 12 noon. Candidates are required to report an hour before the exam to their respective examination venue.

A total of 19,371 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Store Keeper written exam while 10,347 candidates are eligible to take the Computer Operator exam.

The admit card will be available for download at the official website.

The candidate list includes the Application ID, Name, Father/Husband Name, Roll No and Examination Centre of the candidate.

Steps to check HPSSC candidate list:

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Notifications” tab Click on ‘List of Roll Number’ for relevant post under Latest Notification tab The list of candidates will appear on the screen Check your status through ‘Ctrl+F’ and enter your application ID.

Here’s direct link to HPSSC Computer Operator 848 candidate list.

Here’s direct link to HPSSC Store Keeper 822 candidate list.

HPSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 6 posts of Computer Operator at HP state civil supplies corporation Ltd on a contract basis. Applications were invited last year.