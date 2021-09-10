High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has released the answer key of the recruitment examination to fill up various posts of district judge (UP HJS). Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website allahabadhighcourt.in.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on September 5 from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM. Candidates may raise objections, if any, against the released answer keys on or before September 17, 2021. The applicants are required to mention their name, roll number, series of question paper, question number, question, option(s), specific objection and source of information, in support of their claim.

“The objection(s), if any, against the Questions/ Answer Keys of Series A, B, C and D of Preliminary Examination of Direct Recruitment to UP High Judicial Service-2020 are invited. The candidates may send their objections, along with authentic documents in support of their claim, on or before 17th September, 2021 through e-mail only (E-mail ID is hjscell2@allahabadhighcourt.in),” reads the notification.

Steps to download Answer Keys

Visit the official website allahabadhighcourt.in On the homepage, click on “Answer Keys of Preliminary Examination of Direct Recruitment to U.P.H.J.S.-2020 PDF” The answer key will appear in PDF format Check and download the answer keys Take a print for future reference

Here’s direct link to the answer keys.

The recruitment aims to fill up a total of 98 vacancies of district judge (UP HJS), of which 45 posts are unreserved, while 23 posts are for OBC, 18 for SC, and one for ST. The other 11 remaining posts are for the recruitment of 2009, which have to be filled under the order of the top court in the related case.

Selection Process

The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Prelims, Mains and Interview.

