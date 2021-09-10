The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised dates for the Central Universities – Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2021. The revised schedule of Test Papers for UI and PG is available on the official website cucet.nta.nic.in.

“It has been decided to interchange the schedule of Test Papers of Undergraduate/ Integrated (UI) i.e. Day 1 (15.09.2021) with Day 3 (23.09.2021) of Post Graduate (PG) programmes,” reads the official notice. However, no specific reason has been mentioned for the alteration in the exam dates.

NTA will conduct the CUCET 2021 on September 15, 16, 23, and 24 for admission to the Integrated/ Under-Graduate (UI) and Post-Graduation (PG) Programmes of 12 Central Universities for the academic session 2021-22.

The exam will be conducted throughout the country through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for the duration of 2 hour.

Aspirants may also check the syllabus for the examination available at cucet.nta.nic.in.

The online application process commenced on August 16 and concluded on September 1 (upto 11:50 PM).

Admissions are handled at the level of each of the participating Central Universities (CUs) for their respective programs. After the declaration of the CU-CET 2021 result, the respective CUs will declare the counselling/ admission schedule and merit list based on the weightage on the CU-CET 2021 score and the other criteria of the respective CU. There will be online/offline admission counselling for participating CUs.

The list of Universities participating in CUCET 2021

Assam University, Silchar aus.ac.in

Central University of Andhra Pradesh cuap.ac.in

Central University of Gujarat gug.ac.in

Central University of Haryana cuh.ac.in

Central University of Jammu cujammu.ac.in

Central University of Jharkhand cuj.ac.in

Central University of Karnataka cuk.ac.in

Central University of Kerala cukerala.ac.in

Central University of Punjab cup.edu.in

Central University of Rajasthan curaj.ac.in

Central University of South Bihar cusb.ac.in

Central University of Tamil Nadu cutn.ac.in

