The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the admit card for the Motor Vehicle Inspector recruitment exam today, September 10. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in using their username and password.

The Commission will release admit cards for a total of 3056 eligible candidates. The Motor Vehicle Inspector exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 18 and 19.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on December 17 and 18 which was postponed. The Commission cited “unavoidable reasons” for the delay.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Enter User Name and Password to Login Click to admit card button The admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates may check detailed instructions of downloading the admit card here.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 90 vacancies for the position of Motor Vehicle Inspector. The application process commenced on May 11, 2020.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.