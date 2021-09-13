The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Central Universities – Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website cucet.nta.nic.in.

NTA will conduct the CUCET 2021 on September 15, 16, 23, and 24 for admission to the Integrated/ Under-Graduate (UI) and Post-Graduation (PG) Programmes of 12 Central Universities for the academic session 2021-22.

The exam will be conducted throughout the country through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for the duration of 2 hour.

Aspirants may also check the syllabus for the examination available at cucet.nta.nic.in.

Steps to download NTA CUCET admit card 2021:

Visit the official website cucet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Login using Application Number and password/date of birth The CUCET admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download CUCET admit card 2021.

The online application process commenced on August 16 and concluded on September 1 (upto 11:50 PM).

Admissions are handled at the level of each of the participating Central Universities (CUs) for their respective programs. After the declaration of the CU-CET 2021 result, the respective CUs will declare the counselling/ admission schedule and merit list based on the weightage on the CU-CET 2021 score and the other criteria of the respective CU. There will be online/offline admission counselling for participating CUs.