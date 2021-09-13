The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will release the result of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE 2021) today. Candidates will be able to check their results online at the official website jeecup.nic.in.

The UPJEE 2021 was conducted from August 31 to September 4 in online mode (CBT). The test is conducted for candidates seeking admission at polytechnic institutes affiliated with the Board of Technical Education, UP. The answer keys were released on September 7.

According to a notice on the official website, JEECUP will announce the UP Polytechnic result 2021 on September 13. Following this, the online counseling process will commence on September 14.

Steps to check JEECUP Polytechnic result 2021:

Visit the official website jeecup.nic.in On the homepage, click on result link (when available) Key in your login details and submit The JEECUP scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

The result/score of UPJEE Polytechnic 2021 shall comprise the actual marks obtained in the exam along with the status of those who qualify for appearing in UPJEE (Polytechnic) counseling – 2021.

Candidates will be offered admission based on their choices, reservation and State Open Rank of UPJEE (POLYTECHNIC)-2021 through a Seat Allocation Process. The candidates will be able to make their choices online for branches and institutes at appropriate time.

The JEECUP counseling schedule has already been released on the official portal. The round 1 registration and payment of fees will be conducted from September 14 to 16. The choice filling and Locking can be done on September 15 and 16. The JEECUP round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on September 17.

Here’s JEECUP counseling schedule 2021.