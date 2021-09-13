The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Professor in the state Higher Education Department. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.cg.gov.in till October 12.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 595 Professor posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 31 years and should not be more than the age of 45 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The applicant should hold a Ph.D. and have a record in field of research. More details are in the notification.

Application Fee

The SC/ ST/ OBC category candidates from Chhattisgarh are required to pay the application fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for Professor vacancies

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application” tab under Latest section Click on “PROFESSOR [HIGHER EDUCATION DEPT]-2021” Now click on “CLICK HERE TO REGISTER AND APPLY ONLINE FOR PROFESSOR -2021 (FROM 13TH SEP 2021- 12th OCT 2021)“ Register by clicking “ Register Here” and then login to the portal Select the post to apply, fill up the details and pay the application fee Submit the form and take a print for future reference

Selection Procedure

CGPSC will shortlist candidates on the basis of their applications for personal interviews. A written exam may also be held for screening applicants.

