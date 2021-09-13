Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Surveyor, Mine Inspector, Cartographer, Technical assistant and others. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website ukpsc.gov.in.

The last date to submit the online application and pay the fee is October 1, 2021.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 vacancies, of which 12 vacancies are for the post of Mine Inspector, 3 for Cartographer, 5 for Surveyor, 2 for Technical Auxiliary Chemicals, 1 for technical assistant geo physical, 2 for technical assistant geology, and 1 for librarian.

For more details regarding age limit, educational qualification, pay scale, required qualification and others, candidates may check the notification here.

Here’s direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/ OBC/ EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 176.55, whereas Rs 86.55 is applicable to SC/ ST category candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “भूतत्व एवं खनिकर्म इकाई, उद्योग निदेशालय, समूह-`ग` परीक्षा - 2021 के संबंध में विज्ञप्ति, विज्ञापन एवं ऑनलाइन आवेदन” Now click on “ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने हेतु यहां क्लिक करें।” Read the instructions carefully and proceed Now fill in the required details, upload documents and pay the application fee Submit the application form and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.