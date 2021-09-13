The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Horticulture Officer (AHO). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website opsc.gov.in till September 30. The last date to submit the application form is October 8.

OPSC had notified a total of 37 posts of Assistant Horticulture Officer in Class 2 of Group B services under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare. OPSC has uploaded the recruitment notification on its website that can be directly downloaded. Candidates are advised to read the advertisement in detail before applying.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 21-32 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational qualification: A Bachelor of Science Degree in Horticulture/Agriculture.

Application fee

Applicants have to pay an online application fee of Rs 500. SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted.

Steps to apply for AHO vacancies

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on ‘New User’ tab against Assistant Horticulture Officer and register yourself Read the instructions carefully, and proceed to register On completion of registration, login at the OPSC portal and fill the form Upload documents and pay the application fee Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Procedure

OPSC will shortlist applicants on the basis of a written test and interview. The written test shall consist of one paper containing 200 MCQs worth 200 marks with a negative marking policy. Qualified candidates will then appear for interviews worth 25 marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.