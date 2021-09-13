The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has announced the result of Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE 2021) today, September 13. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website jeecup.nic.in using their roll number, date of birth and security pin.

The UPJEE 2021 was conducted from August 31 to September 4 in online mode (CBT). The test is conducted for candidates seeking admission at polytechnic institutes affiliated with the Board of Technical Education, UP. The answer keys were released on September 7.

The result/score of UPJEE Polytechnic 2021 shall comprise the actual marks obtained in the exam along with the status of those who qualify for appearing in UPJEE (Polytechnic) counseling – 2021.

Steps to download JEECUP 2021 result

Visit the official website jeecup.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Result 2021 All Groups” Key in your Roll Number, Date of Birth and Security Pin Submit and check the result Take a print of the result for future reference

Here’s direct link to download JEECUP result 2021.

Candidates will be offered admission based on their choices, reservation and State Open Rank of UPJEE (POLYTECHNIC)-2021 through a Seat Allocation Process. The candidates will be able to make their choices online for branches and institutes at appropriate time.

As per the official notice, the counselling will start on Tuesday, September 14. The round 1 registration and payment of fees will be conducted from September 14 to 16. The choice filling and Locking can be done on September 15 and 16. The JEECUP round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on September 17.

Here’s JEECUP 2021 counseling schedule.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.