The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the dates for the 2019 Staff Nurse, ANM, Pharmacist, X-Ray Technician, ECG Technician recruitment exams. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC Staff Nurse, ANM, Pharmacist, X-Ray Technician, ECG Technician exams will be held on September 20 through computer-based test (CBT) mode at different centres of Odisha. The exam will consist of two papers to be held in two sessions: Composite Paper (10.00 AM to 11.00 AM) and Technical Paper (11.30 AM to 12.30 PM).

Candidates have to report to the venue at 8.30 AM. Details regarding exam centre will be mentioned in the admit card.

The admit cards will be available for download from September 15 onwards at the official website. Candidates can download their admit cards from the link to be provided under the ‘What’s New’ section of the portal using their application number and date of birth.

OSSC is conducting the recruitment drive for a total of 60 vacancies for the posts of Staff Nurse, ANM, Pharmacist, X-Ray Technician and ECG Technician.