The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the dates of the Rajyaseva or State Services Main Examination 2020. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC State Services Main Exam 2020 will be held on December 4, 5 and 6 at centres in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the Mian exam.

The result of MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims 2021 was announced earlier this month. In total, 3214 candidates from different zones have qualified the prelim exam.

Such candidates need to register for the MPSC Main exam at the official website mpsconline.gov.in till September 28. An application fee of Rs 544 for unreserved and Rs 344 for the reserved category has to be paid online.

Here’s MPSC Main 2020 exam notice.

Steps to apply for MPSC Rajyaseva Main 2020:

Visit the official website mpsconline.gov.in Login using Registered Email Id or Mobile Number and password Apply for the MPSC Main exam 2020, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download copy and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to MPSC State Services Prelims 2020 merit list.

The MPSC State Service Exam or the MPSC Rajyaseva Exam 2020 is conducted by the commission to recruit Group A and Group B officers in the various administrative branches of the Maharashtra state government. There are a total of 200 vacancies available.