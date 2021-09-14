The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has commenced the online registration and choice filing window for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE 2021) counselling round 1. Candidates who have qualified the examination can register on the official website jeecup.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the round 1 registration and payment of fees will be conducted till September 16 upto 3.00 PM. The choice filling and locking can be done on September 15 and 16. The JEECUP round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on September 17.

Here’s JEECUP 2021 counseling schedule.

Here’s direct link to detailed counselling instructions.

Steps to register for JEECUP 2021 counselling

Visit the official website jeecup.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Online Registration and Choice Filling 2021 for Round 1” Click on “New Candidate Registration” and fill in the required details Login to the portal and fill up the form, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register for JEECUP 2021 counselling.

The result of the entrance exam was announced on Monday, September 13. As per a report by NDTV, a total of 1,74,770 students have qualified UPJEE 2021 against around 2.28 lakh seats.

The UPJEE 2021 was conducted from August 31 to September 4 in online mode (CBT). The test is conducted for candidates seeking admission at polytechnic institutes affiliated with the Board of Technical Education, UP. The answer keys were released on September 7.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.