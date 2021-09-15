The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will close the online application window today for HCS judicial branch exam 2021. Interested candidates can apply for the examination on the official website hpsc.gov.in till midnight.

The HCS Judicial Branch preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted in the month of October/ November 2021 tentatively. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 256 posts of Civil Judge (Judicial Division) in the state of Haryana.

Here’s the direct link HCS Judicial exam 2021 notification.

Before filling up the Online Application Form, the applicant must go through the detailed Advertisement and Corrigendum.

Steps to apply for HCS Judicial Branch exam 2021:

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Advertisements” section Click on “Click here to apply online” against Corrigendum for Advertisement No. 1/2021 - for the posts of H.C.S (Judicial Branch) Examination - 2020-21 Register and login Fill in the details, upload documents, pay the application fee and submit Take a print of the application for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for HCS Judicial Branch Exam 2021.

Application Fee

The male candidates of General/ EWS category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 1000. For SC/BC-AandB/ESM category and female candidates from all category are required to pay the Fee of Rs 250. Examination fee is exempted for PWD candidates.

The other terms and conditions shall remain the same as detailed in Advertisement No. 01 of 2021. Therefore, candidates may check more details such as age limit, education qualification, and others details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment of Civil Judge (Judicial Division) posts were notified on January 13, 2021.