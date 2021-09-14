Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for Assistant Professor (College Education) exam 2020 today, September 14. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from Commission’s official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted from September 22 to October 9, 2021 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Here’s direct link to detailed exam schedule.

The Commission will conduct the exam for the recruitment of 918 Assistant Professors in various colleges. The exam was originally scheduled to be held in April but was deferred due to the pandemic.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card for Asst. Prof. (College Education) 2020” under Important Links tab Click on “Get Admit Card” Now key in your application number, date of birth, and security pin Submit and download the admit card Take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.