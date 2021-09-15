The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the answer keys of the Haryana Civil Service Preliminary Examination 2021. Registered candidates can check the answer keys online at the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The HCS Preliminary Exam 2021 was conducted on September 12 in two sessions – 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key by logging into the HPSC portal. The candidate should file one objection at a time. After submitting an objection, the candidate should select the next question and submit again each time. The answer key can be challenged by September 171 upto 5.00 PM.

Steps to check HPSC HCS answer key:

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to ‘Answer key’ section under Important Links tab Click on the link for answer key objection and click on ‘Candidate Login’ Select Post, paper, Question Booklet Code and enter User Id/Application No and date of birth to login The HPSC HCS answer key will appear on screen Raise objection, if any, by following in instructions given.

HCS Prelims 2021

HPSC HCS and other Allied Services exam 2021 is being conducted to fill a total of 156 vacancies, of which, 48 vacancies are for HCS (Executive Branch), 7 for Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), 14 for Excise & Taxation Officer (ETO), 5 for District Food & Supplies Controller (DFSC), 4 for ‘A’ Class Tehsildar, 1 for Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies (ARCS), 5 for Assistant Excise & Taxation Officer (AETO), 46 for Block Development & Panchayat Officer (BDPO), 3 for Traffic Manager (TM), 2 for District Food & Supplies Officer (DFSO), and 21 for Assistant Employment Officer (AEO).