The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has started the online applications for recruitment to the post of Geologist today, September 15. Interested and eligible candidates can register and apply for the posts on the official website opsc.gov.in.

The last day to register is October 22 while registered candidates can submit their applications by October 29.

OPSC has notified 36 vacancies for the post of Geologist in Group-A of Odisha Ground Water Geology Service under the Department of Water Resources. The recruitment notification can be downloaded from the official website.

Eligibility criteria

Age Limit: 21-32 as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation application to candidates from SC/ ST/ Women/ Ex-Servicemen/ PwD category.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must hold at least a Second Class Master’s Degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Earth Sciences from any recognized University in India.

Application Fee

Applicants are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500. Candidates from SC/ ST or Odisha and PwD category are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on ‘New User’ tab against “Click on ‘New User’ tab against” Read the instructions carefully, and proceed to register On completion of registration, login at the OPSC portal and fill the form Upload documents and pay the application fee Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for Geologist post.

Selection Process

OPSC will shortlist candidates on the basis of written examination followed by a viva-voce test. The written exam will be held at Cuttack.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.