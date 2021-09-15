The Bar Council of India (BCI) has extended the online application deadline for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVI 2021). Candidates will now be able to apply for the exam on the official website allindiabarexamination.com till September 25. The deadline to pay the exam fee is September 28.

Earlier, the application deadline was September 15, 2021.

As per the new schedule, the AIBE 2021 will be conducted on October 31. The admit cards for the AIBE exam will be released on October 11.

“This is to bring to kind knowledge of all the concerns that the next All India Bar Examination (AIBE-XVI) will be held on 31st October, 2021. The date for registration for AIBE-16 is extended till 25th Sep, 2021 and the Payment date is extended till 28th Sep, 2021, For the new schedule for AIBE-16 click here,” reads the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to the revised schedule.

Steps to apply for AIBE XVI 2021:

Visit AIBE portal allindiabarexamination.com Click on ‘Registration (AIBE-XVI)’ Fill the registration form, upload documents Pay application fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for AIBE 16.

AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates in order to practice law in India. On successful completion of the test, that is after scoring a minimum of 40% in the AIBE, candidates are awarded a Certificate of Practice (COP) by the Bar Council of India (BCI) enabling them to practice law in India.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.