Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam of Lecturer Government Ashram Paddhati Inter College (Pre) Exam 2021. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in using their registration number, date of birth and other details.

As per the official notice, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 26 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM at various exam centres in state’s two districts — Prayagraj and Lucknow.

The recruitment is being conducted to fill up a total of 124 Lecturer vacancies, of which 30 vacancies are for the post of Physics Lecturer, 26 for Chemistry Lecturer, 33 for Biology Lecturer, and 35 for Math Lecturer.

Steps to download Lecturer admit card

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-3/E-1/2021, LECTURER GOVERNMENT ASHRAM PADDHATI INTER COLLEGE (PRE) EXAM-2021” Key in your registration number, date of birth, gender, and verification code Submit and download the admit card Take a print for future reference

Selection Process

The UPPSC will hold a Preliminary Examination at various Centres of Districts, followed by the Lecturer Government Aashram Paddhati Inter College Main (Written) Examination 2021. The selection will be made on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in written examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.