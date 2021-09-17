The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the date for the Combined Medical Service (CMS) Examination, 2021. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CMS 2021 exam will be held on November 21. The exam will consist of two papers: Paper-I from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and Paper-II from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

Paper 1 will have the General Medicine and Paediatrics subject and Paper 2 will have 3 subjects — (a)Surgery, (b) Gynaecology& Obstetrics and (c)Preventive & Social Medicine.

Here’s UPSC CMS 2021 exam schedule.

The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-admit card three weeks before the commencement of the examination. No admit card will be sent by post. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for more updates.

The UPSC CMS exam will be held for recruitment to over 800 different posts.

Vacancy Details

Category-I

Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service: 349

Category-II