The Punjab State Cooperative Bank Limited (PSCB) has released the Senior Manager, Manager, IT Officer and others’ recruitment exam result along with the final answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website pscb.in.

The category wise merit list will be displayed on September 24, 2021. No telephonic queries will be entertained regarding Merit List, reads the official notice.

The PSCB exams for the posts of Sr. Manager, Information Technology Officer, Steno Typist, Manager and CDEO was held on August 28 and 29.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website pscb.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment” tab under Categories section Click on “Download” against the mentioned posts i.e., IT Officer, Manager, Clerk, and others The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

The PSCB recruitment drive aims to fill 856 vacancies, of which, 40 vacancies are for the post of Senior Manager, 60 for Manager, 7 for Information Technology Officer, 739 for Clerk-cum Data Entry Operator, and 10 for Steno-typist.

Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of written test. There shall be no interview. The shortlisted candidates for the post of Steno-Typist will have to appear for Punjabi and English Shorthand skill test in addition to written test. The skill test will be a qualifying test only.

