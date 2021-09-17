The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the model answer key of the ICAR AIEEA (UG) 2021 exam. Candidates who took the ICAR All India Entrance Examination for undergraduate courses can check and the answer from the official website icar.nta.ac.in.

The ICAR AIEEA (UG) 2021 was held on September 7, 8 and 9 in an objective type MCQ format in computer-based mode at 178 cities across India.

The exam is conducted for admission to 15% seats in Bachelor Degree Programme in Agriculture and Allied Sciences at Agricultural Universities for the academic session 2021-22 and award of National Talent Scholarship in Agriculture & Allied Science subjects (other than Veterinary Science).

“Candidates, who are not satisfied with any answer key, may challenge the same by filling an online application form ONLY and paying a non-refundable fee of Rs.200/-per question challenged, in the given window,” reads the NTA notice.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, result will be prepared and declared.

Steps to check ICAR answer key 2021:

Visit the official website icar.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link Key in your login credentials and submit The ICAR answer key and response sheet will appear on screen Match responses to calculate probable score Raise objection, if any, through guidelines given.s

Here’s direct link to download ICAR answer key 2021.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research or ICAR is the apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research and education in agriculture in the entire country under the aegis of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.