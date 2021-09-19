The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit card for the Dental Surgeon recruitment exam 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The HPSC Dental Surgeon exam 2021 will be held on September 26 in an OMR-based test mode. The exam will consist of objective-type MCQs with 200 questions for a total of 800 marks. The duration of the test will be 3 hours. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks per wrong answer.

Here’s HPSC Dental Surgeon exam notice.

Steps to download HPSC admit card:

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card For The Posts Of Dental Surgeon (Class-II) in the Heakth Department” under DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD tab Key in your Application No./Login ID and password to login

The HPSC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download HPSC Dental Surgeon admit card 2021.

HPSC is conducting the recruitment drive for 81 posts of Dental Surgeon (Class II) in the Health Department, Haryana. Online applications for the posts were invited in February and March this year. Candidates will be selected on basis of the written exam, followed by viva voce.