The Karnataka Examinations Authority is expected to announce the result of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test or KCET 2021 today. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results online at the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in after 4.00 PM.

KCET 2021 was conducted on August 28, 29 and 30 in two shifts — from 10.30 to 11.50 AM and 2.30 PM to 3.50 PM for Biology, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The provisional answer keys were released on September 2 and objections were invited till September 4.

Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organized for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state. The examination is held at more than 500 centres across Karnataka.

As per schedule, the KCET result will be declared by September 20 and the counselling process will commence in the first week of October.

Karnataka state higher education minister CN Ashwathnarayan made the announcement on the KCET result 2021 on Twitter yesterday.